Megan Fillinich Joins General Dynamics Mission Systems as Engineering VP

General Dynamics Mission Systems has appointed former L3Harris Technologies executive Megan Fillinich as vice president of engineering. In her new role, she will oversee the company’s maritime and strategic systems business, with focus on supporting the U.S. Navy, Fillinich said in her LinkedIn post Wednesday announcing the appointment.

Fillinich worked for more than five years at L3Harris, with senior director on technology strategy as her last role. She had also been with the company when it was still L3 Technologies, serving as vice president of engineering, space and sensors sector.

US Navy Experience

Fillinich also brings into L3Harris her experience as chief technology officer of the Naval Surface Warfare Center. In addition, she had previous stints as deputy program manager and deputy technical director at the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems of the Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command.

Her other past Navy assignments also included as science and technology director at the PEO Littoral Combat Ships, principal assistant manager at the PEO Littoral Mine Warfare and assistant program manager for MEDAL, the tactical decision support system for integrated missions of the Navy’s single mine warfare.

Fillinich holds a doctorate degree in systems engineering from the George Washington University, a master’s degree in information technology from the Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management.