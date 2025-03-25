Maximus, Salesforce Partner to Enhance Government Services Customer Experience

Maximus has integrated Salesforce’s Agentforce digital platform into its Total Experience Management, or TXM, tool to enhance customer experience for government services.

TXM offers cloud-based technologies and services that meet the mission requirements of government customers, Maximus said Monday. The technology enables agencies to achieve operational efficiency and implement continuous process improvement.

Helping Agencies Implement AI Capabilities

The integration of Agentforce into Maximus TXM will support government agencies’ efforts to implement artificial intelligence capabilities “to deliver the right services to the right people at the right time,” according to Maximus Chief Technology Officer Mike Raker.

“The collaboration between Salesforce and Maximus combines our experience across public sector agencies, cloud solutions and AI to create powerful, integrated CX solutions that are mission-ready,” said Kevin Paschuck, executive vice president of North American public sector and education at Salesforce.

Enabling Agencies to Automate Routine Tasks

Maximus launched TXM in April 2024 to help government agencies deploy emerging technologies to enhance service delivery. Its suite of new technologies, methodologies and best practices enables customers to optimize interactions and reconfigure workflows. The tool also provides AI agents to guide users into automating routine tasks, ensuring they meet operational demands. In addition, TXM employs AI as a learning machine to reduce wait time for customer support and improve outcomes.