Corey Hulen: Collaboration, Automation & Continuous Learning Needed to Secure Critical Infrastructure

Mattermost Federal CEO Corey Hulen recommends that critical infrastructure organizations implement four strategies to protect their operations against increasingly frequent cyber threats.

Fostering Collaboration

Hulen said in a guest essay posted Monday on The Last Watchdog that to promote cyber resilience, CI organizations should foster seamless collaboration and enable information sharing across different departments.

To achieve collaboration, organizations would have to invest in a collaboration platform, a project management tool, a knowledge-sharing tool and a dashboarding or reporting tool. IT leaders could then use these technologies to identify and break down silos within the organization.

Deploying AI & Automation

Hulen also recommended that CI organizations invest in artificial intelligence and automation. AI can be used to scan for vulnerabilities and apply patches while automation can be used to trigger responses to cyber incidents based on an organization’s workflow.

Prioritizing Security

Organizations should also adopt a security-first mindset, which involves making security part of all decisions, projects and processes. It also involves collaboration between an organization’s security team and other business units.

Continuous Learning

Finally, organizations should embrace continuous learning. They should study successful as well as failed incident responses to improve decision-making in future cybersecurity events.