Mattermost Deploys Collaboration Suite Through Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Mattermost has deployed its collaboration suite through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to deliver deployment flexibility for defense and government organizations.

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or OCI, the Mattermost Collaboration Suite allows customers to provide mission-critical workflows with enhanced security, scalability and performance, the company said Wednesday. It enables organizations to schedule jobs, implement automatic upgrades for increased reliability and safeguard control plane and worker nodes.

Providing Operational Agility to Customers

According to Mattermost CEO Ian Tien, the collaboration suite will help customers “command, control and maintain operational agility for their government and classified workloads.”

“Our presence on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace reinforces our commitment to the government and defense community and simplifies access to the Mattermost Collaboration Suite’s powerful features,” he added.

Rand Waldron, vice president of sovereign regions at Oracle, noted that the partnership will deliver streamlined collaboration and greater flexibility to customers. “Mattermost delivers a secure and modular solution for our OCI customers, helping them maintain command, control and operational tempo for today’s complex governments,” he explained.

Collaboration Suite’s Various Benefits

The Mattermost Collaboration Suite on OCI provides customers with automated scaling load balancing capabilities using the platform’s advanced orchestration. It also supports classified and unclassified workloads, flexible deployment across public and sovereign cloud environments, and native integration with OCI identity and access management.

The suite’s availability in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace highlights Mattermost’s entry into Oracle’s defense ecosystem, which allows customers to rapidly implement defense technology through Oracle Cloud Isolated Regions.