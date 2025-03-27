ManTech Adopts Google AI Tools for Secure Public Sector Use

ManTech has implemented Google Cloud’s Vertex artificial intelligence platform and Gemini models into its operational environment at Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2.

The achievement is expected to advance the responsible adoption of AI technologies within a controlled unclassified information, or CUI, environment for government and defense applications, ManTech said Wednesday. The move sets a new standard for responsible AI use in the public sector by prioritizing security and compliance.

Driving Innovation for Clients

According to ManTech Chief Technology and Information Officer Mike Uster, the company is focused on equipping its employees and customers with new AI tools to excel in a rapidly evolving cyber world. “By integrating Google Gemini models into our production environment at CMMC Level 2, we are demonstrating our dedication to harnessing the power of AI in a secure and compliant manner to drive innovation and efficiency for our clients,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership with ManTech, Tony Orlando, general manager of specialty sales at Google Public Sector, noted that the effort will deliver innovative capabilities “that drive innovation and efficiency for government agencies.”

Using Advanced AI in Secure Environment

ManTech said it will use Google Cloud’s AI offerings to analyze large amounts of data for its decision-making process and automate routine tasks, such as report generation and data summarization. The technology adoption also addresses critical security requirements, including encrypting all CUI data processed by the Gemini models to ensure confidentiality, citing the source data used by the AI models to validate the information and implementing access controls and data governance policies to protect proprietary information.