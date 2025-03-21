Manifest, Carahsoft Bring SBOM Management to Public Sector

Manifest , a cybersecurity company, has partnered with ​​​​​ Carahsoft Technology to provide the public sector access to the former’s software bill of materials, or SBOM, management platform .

The government IT services provider said Thursday it will serve as Manifest’s Master Government Aggregator and make the SBOM platform available to the public sector through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, particularly the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2.

Addressing Software Supply Chain Challenges

The SBOM management platform is designed to address rising software supply chain vulnerabilities. The all-in-one platform minimizes software supply chain and third-party risks by streamlining the entire SBOM lifecycle, from creation to storage and sharing. It enables users to release software with enhanced code security, efficiently respond to vulnerabilities and purchase secure technology.

The SBOM platform enables the Department of Defense and Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies to evaluate vendor risks, identify vulnerabilities in third-party and open-source dependencies and track licensing issues in internal applications. Furthermore, agencies can ensure that vendors comply with regulations and hasten responses to supply chain vulnerabilities.

“Carahsoft’s strong presence in the public sector and expertise in delivering leading cybersecurity solutions to agencies is key to supporting our mission of helping the Government effectively manage their software supply chain risk,” said Marc Frankel , CEO of Manifest.