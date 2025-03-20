Lockheed Martin Radar Deployed to Secure US Southern Border

Lockheed Martin has integrated its AN/TPQ-53 multi-mission radar with the Joint Task Force–Southern Border command and control systems, supporting the U.S. Northern Command’s mission of securing America’s southern border.

The AN/TPQ-53 MMR’s open architecture design supports easy integration with various sensors and systems, Lockheed Martin said Wednesday. The flexibility allows the system to accommodate new capabilities and advanced software, ensuring that service members use the necessary tools when responding to emerging threats.

Supporting Government Mission With Proven Technology

The system’s integration in the southern border deployment demonstrates the power of collaboration between industry and government agencies, according to Rick Cordaro, vice president and general manager of radar sensors and systems at Lockheed Martin. “The AN/TPQ-53 MMR’s proven performance and reliability have earned it a reputation as a trusted asset, and its open architecture design ensures it will remain a vital component of USNORTHCOM’s mission to actively work with Customs and Border Protection to secure the southern border,” he added.

Detecting and Tracking Threats

The AN/TPQ-53 MMR was integrated into the JTF-SB systems after recent demonstrations that highlighted its ability to adopt software updates and meet urgent national security priorities. The system was designed to meet the USNORTHCOM’s mission of detecting and tracking threats in the country’s southern border. The radar system boasts a 360-degree scanning capability that can rapidly detect and identify threats, such as unmanned aerial systems.

Lockheed Martin started working on the project after winning a $3.26 billion Army contract in April 2022 to build counterfire target acquisition radar systems. The five-year agreement includes production support, provision of spare parts and system deployment services to multiple customers.