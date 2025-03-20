Lockheed Martin’s Maria Demaree Receives 3rd Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic

Maria Demaree, Lockheed Martin’s SVP and CIO of Enterprise Business and Digital Transformation, received her 2025 Wash100 Award from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson during a recent visit.

This is the third consecutive year Demaree has been named to Executive Mosaic’s annual list of the top 100 leaders in government and the government contracting industry.

“Thank you, Wash100! I accept this recognition on behalf of my world-class space teammates who are passionate about bringing people home safely no matter the mission,” Demaree said.

“Every day, our One Lockheed Martin team accelerates next-gen mission capabilities to help our nation and allies dominate in an evolving contested battlespace. It’s an honor to support those who protect our freedoms and a privilege to lead a dedicated team committed to innovating the future of 21st century security,” she continued.

Initiatives at Lockheed Martin

Demaree was named a 2025 Wash100 winner in recognition of her initiatives in advancing space technology development and innovation to support national security missions.

As SVP, she is responsible for developing strategies and implementing integrated, cross-functional platforms to boost enterprise transformation.

Demaree also oversees Lockheed Martin’s 1LMX mission-driven transformation program, which includes digital enablement, cybersecurity, data and analytics and classified IT transformation.

In February 2024, she discussed the company’s Pony Express technology demonstration mission, which involves two small satellites designed to perform radio frequency collection and characterization.

Demaree said, “It is something that we’re really looking at how we can leverage it in JADC2, which is our customer’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control capabilities as well as airspace integration so this is a really important capability for us to have on our platforms for our customers. And we’re getting really great results with that demonstration.”

In an Executive Spotlight interview with Executive Mosaic, she highlighted how the company is “infusing digital transformation into our organizational DNA” to promote innovation in the space domain.

“I think what makes our approach to space unique is our simultaneous efforts to advance human exploration as we vigorously work to protect the domain to help assure its overall sustainability and access for global posterity,” Demaree added.

Congratulations to Maria Demaree and the whole Lockheed Martin team for this remarkable achievement.