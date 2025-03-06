Lockheed Martin Conducts LRASM Flight Test on F-35

Lockheed Martin , in collaboration with the F-35 Pax River Integrated Test Force, has completed the initial flight test of the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRASM, weapon system on the F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet.

The company said Tuesday the test builds on the demonstration of the LRASM integration on the F-35C aircraft conducted in September 2024.

Enhancing the F-35 Lightning II

The F-35’s Block 4 upgrade, part of the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet’s modernization efforts, involves the integration of AGM-158 strike systems into the aircraft’s external carriage. This is intended to integrate advanced technologies into the F-35 and enhance its multi-role mission capabilities.

Jon Hill , vice president and general manager of air dominance and strike weapons at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said, “Integration of the AGM-158 strike systems family delivers increased reach and lethality against heavily protected, strategic targets.”