Lockheed, Google to Provide Customers With Secure AI Models

Lockheed Martin and Google Public Sector are collaborating to advance generative artificial intelligence capabilities for critical national security applications.

Lockheed said Thursday that under the partnership, Google Cloud’s GenAI tool will be integrated with its AI Factory ecosystem. The effort will enhance Lockheed’s ability to train and deliver trustworthy and secure AI models to customers.

Delivering Reliable AI Tools to Clients

Google’s AI offerings will support the development and deployment of innovative and reliable capabilities to clients, according to John Clark, senior vice president of technology and strategic innovation at Lockheed. “A sustained relationship with Google Public Sector is part of our ongoing commitment to a culture of innovation, driving continuous improvement and delivering results for our customers,” he added.

“Our Google Cloud AI technologies will provide Lockheed Martin with a powerful toolset to address some of their most demanding issues faster than ever before,” explained Jim Kelly, vice president of federal business at Google Public Sector and 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

Strengthening Lockheed’s AI Strategy

Through the collaboration, Google’s AI technologies will be incorporated into Lockheed’s technology ecosystem to further strengthen the aerospace company’s AI strategy. Lockheed intends to implement the AI capabilities to enhance the delivered services to critical areas, including advanced intelligence analysis, real-time decision-making, predictive aerospace maintenance, optimized engineering designs, robust supply chains and secure software development.