Lockheed Martin Partners With Nokia & Verizon on 5G for DOD Use

Nokia’s 5G technologies and Verizon network management capabilities have been integrated into Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL hybrid base station in demonstrations of commercial 5G interoperability with military communication networks.

Open systems architecture and commercial standards were integrated in traditional tactical communication tools during the demonstrations, Lockheed Martin said. The open standards approach enables the rapid integration into HBS of new configurations of advanced capabilities to ensure their readiness for adoption without risk of vendor lock.

Test Series at Pennsylvania and Texas

Nokia’s 5G equipment was used at Verizon’s Boston Innovation Center and HBS components at Lockheed Martin’s Valley Forge laboratory in Pennsylvania were used in the initial integration. Lockheed Martin’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas, handled the final systems integration, testing and demonstration.

The three companies’ strategic collaboration will enable continuing technological integration, including Nokia’s 5G technology joining Verizon’s capabilities already on-site at Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL Experimental Network site in Orlando, Florida.

Integration’s Value for Military Missions Cited

John Clark, Lockheed Martin senior vice president, technology and strategic Innovation, noted the increasing dependence of the United States and its allies on rapid and secure advanced communications for critical information to ensure effective threat deterrence.

“5G.MIL integrations like this strategic relationship with Nokia and Verizon will help ensure data is seamlessly routed throughout the battlespace in ways that make future mission success possible,” the Lockheed executive said.

In a LinkedIn post, Mike Loomis, Nokia Federal Solutions president and CEO and a 2025 Wash100 awardee, called the demos a “proof point” for the company’s capability to meet rigorous Department of Defense requirements.

5G Flexibility for Defense Needs

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said the integration highlights the flexibility of the company’s 5G technologies to meet unique defense requirements on security and optimum size, weight and power efficiency.

“Through our work with Lockheed Martin and Verizon, we are bringing the transformative power of 5G to mission-critical defense operations, enhancing situational awareness, speeding up decision-making, and reinforcing mission success,” the Nokia executive added.