Lip-Bu Tan Named Intel CEO

Lip-Bu Tan will assume the role of Intel CEO, effective March 18, and rejoin the board of directors after stepping down in August 2024.

With over two decades of experience in semiconductors and software, Tan succeeds interim co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus and takes over following Pat Gelsinger ’s retirement as Intel CEO on Dec. 1, 2024.

Tan’s Vision for Intel

Tan said he is honored to join Intel and sees “significant opportunities to remake our business in ways that serve our customers better and create value for our shareholders.”

He added, “Intel has a powerful and differentiated computing platform, a vast customer installed base and a robust manufacturing footprint that is getting stronger by the day as we rebuild our process technology roadmap.”

Tan’s Career Background

Tan was CEO of Cadence Design Systems from 2009 to 2021, where he led the company’s transformation through customer-centric innovation. He served on the Cadence board for 19 years, including as executive chairman from 2021 to 2023.

He is also a founding managing partner of Walden Catalyst Ventures and chairman of Walden International. Tan currently sits on the boards of Credo Technology Group and Schneider Electric .

Other Intel Leadership Updates

Zinsner will continue as executive vice president and chief financial officer, while Johnston Holthaus remains CEO of Intel Products.