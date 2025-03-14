NobleReach’s Linda Bixby on the Value & Limitations of the Academia-to-Government Pipeline

Dr. Linda Bixby holds a fundamental belief in the power of education. A lifelong student, she earned a PhD in anticipatory intelligence history and a master’s in history and Soviet studies, and also currently attends a continuing education program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But Bixby’s interest goes beyond personal betterment: she believes that education, government and private industry are deeply intertwined.

Through her work as executive vice president of academic partnerships at NobleReach Foundation , as well as advisory board positions at George Mason University, Pennsylvania State University and a prior stint as a professor at American University, Bixby is committed to training and preparing the next wave of innovators to help solve critical national security challenges.

ExecutiveBiz engaged with Dr. Bixby for a Spotlight interview that explored how academic programs are currently serving students who want to go into government, what they can do better and the lessons she’s learned in her accomplished career.

ExecutiveBiz: What are you responsible for at NobleReach and what led you to this role?

Linda Bixby: As NobleReach executive vice president of academic partnerships, I get the opportunity to tackle our nation’s most pressing challenges every day by connecting tomorrow’s innovators, scientists and future leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to support the public sector.

As a young girl, my grandfather instilled in me the idea that the more you have, the more you give. This role allows me to give back by helping empower the next generation of professionals and support our great institutions — from academia to government to the private sector — to better serve the national interest.

EBiz: What are some of the biggest challenges for young professionals or recent graduates looking to launch a career in public service?

Bixby: Universities do an excellent job preparing students for careers in the private sector, but when it comes to the intricacies of public service, most curriculum and degree programs fall short. This can leave recent graduates unprepared to navigate the process of launching and thriving in public service careers.

At NobleReach, I’ve been able to lead academic partnerships at more than 50 universities, creating pathways to connect talented students in fields like AI, cybersecurity and biotech with critically important government missions.

We’ve also worked to create and implement programs including Science to Venture , which develops regional talent and innovation centers at leading academic institutions, and Open Forum for AI , which builds an understanding of human-centered AI. These programs redefine how we prepare our brightest minds to solve our nation’s biggest problems.

Between innovation programs, curriculum and convenings like case competitions, we’ve impacted more than 3,000 students in the last year.

EBiz: How can universities change their offerings/supporting students who want to pursue public service?

Bixby: Universities can start by offering a curriculum with hands-on experiences that will ready students for public service, using real-world problems and emerging technologies to build skills and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

Often, technology can be both the means of delivering programming at scale and central to the lesson itself. For example, my team used AI tools to created podcasts, lesson plans, discussion points and AI-instructor led Innovation for Impact teaching videos. We were able to deliver new materials, and, by working closely with our Innovation for Impact educators, help students learn how to use AI as an effective tool to solve challenges in the public interest.

These resources are one piece of a curriculum that has impacted more than 500 students at Stanford, Columbia and Northwestern and many others. The students who participate in our programs have the space to cultivate their passion for solving big problems and develop critical skills to help them make a positive impact, wherever their career journeys take them.

EBiz: Why is it important for government, industry and academia to work together to ensure students considering public service get the education they need? How can they do so most effectively?

Bixby: By working together, we can lean on the strengths of each sector to best serve tomorrow’s professionals and ultimately our nation’s future.

It’s our belief at NobleReach that fostering a dynamic flow of expertise across sectors can catalyze innovation to tackle our nation’s most pressing challenges. Together, we can turn groundbreaking ideas into tangible, impactful solutions.

Revitalizing the partnership between government, academia and the private sector is essential to scaling innovation.

EBiz: What is the most important lesson you’ve learned from your career in public service? Any guidance you’d like to share with others getting into the space?

Bixby: I’ve learned quite a few important lessons throughout my career, but I’ll highlight three.

First, I’ve learned to be who I am and be bold. I encourage the next generation to pursue their dreams, whatever those may be and to seek out continual learning. Look for mentors and opportunities to mentor others when you can.

Entering the intelligence community, for decades I was the only woman in the room. I recently had the opportunity to speak at a university engineering course that was nearly half women — a true inspiration, and an indication that a commitment to excellence and service can lead all young people to impactful careers.

Next, be willing to pivot. Above all, you must prioritize the parts of your life that are most important for you, even if the result isn’t the path you expected. If you stay true to who you are and to your values, your career will allow you to continue to learn, grow and make an impact. A non-linear career simply means you took the opportunity to try something new and thrived.

Finally, always give back — as my grandfather said to me, and I say to every student and young professional I meet, the more you have, the more you give.

This principle initially led me to pursue a role in public service as a member of the intelligence community. It drives me to support the next generation of talent and work to increase innovation for the betterment of our nation.