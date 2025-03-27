Leonardo to Deliver Tactical Advantage With New AI Processor

Leonardo DRS has unveiled its new Artificial Intelligence Processor, or AIP, an advanced computing system designed to enhance warfighters’ situational awareness and mission processing capabilities.

The AIP is built for processing in extreme environments and engineered to handle large amounts of battlefield data, Leonardo said Tuesday. The system integrates with AI algorithms in existing and upcoming U.S. Army combat applications and transmits actionable intelligence to soldiers operating the service’s military vehicles.

Providing Advantage to Warfighters

AIP redefines AI deployment in combat operations, according to Dennis Crumley, senior vice president and general manager of land electronics business at Leonardo. “This is not just about processing power—it’s about delivering decisive advantage in real-time, ensuring soldiers and commanders are able to make the right decisions when it matters most,” he explained.

Ruggedized Computing System

The new computing system is platform agnostic, compact and ruggedized, highlighting its advantage over similar products. It is part of the AIP product line that boasts proven computing capabilities to support battle management, fires and logistics applications. The latest AIP release delivers the required processing power to help improve sensor fusion and reduce the cognitive burden for commanders and crews.