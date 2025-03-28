Leidos, Air Force Unveil IT Help Desk Facility

Leidos and the U.S. Air Force’s 844th Communications Squadron have launched an IT help desk facility at the Pentagon to expedite the resolution of IT issues facing service personnel from days to minutes.

Leidos said Wednesday the Fix IT Help Desk facility is manned by skilled IT professionals and seeks to address IT issues within 15 minutes of a customer’s arrival.

The facility’s IT team can immediately provide users with replacement IT equipment if a quick fix to a device is not possible.

“As technology advances, person-to-person interaction has grown more distant,” said Steve Hull, president of the digital modernization sector at Leidos and a 2025 Wash100 awardee. “This project restores that personal interaction and allows folks to go directly to somebody.”

Smart Locker & Vending Machine

The help desk features a smart locker and an IT peripheral vending machine developed and managed by Leidos for the squadron.

Users can drop off or pick up laptops and other equipment from the smart locker outside regular hours using QR codes received through email, providing 24/7 support to shift workers and weekend personnel.

Service and civilian personnel can use the vending machine to gain access to keyboards, mice, card readers and other commonly needed IT equipment without needing to go through a formal procurement process.

“Gone are the days of bringing your computer in and waiting a month for parts and replacement,” Hull stated. “The focus is on getting people back to their mission-essential work as quickly as possible.”

Helping Users Focus on Mission-Critical Work

The new help desk is enabling Air Force and civilian personnel to quickly get back to their mission-critical work by reducing back-office work orders and incidents by 25 percent.

According to Leidos, the average resolution time has dropped from about three days to just 30 minutes and customer satisfaction results have hit 99.9 percent.

“These recent renovations have enabled Leidos to continue delivering mission-critical IT help desk support. We look forward to providing continued technology enhancements and efficient service delivery throughout the duration of this program,” Hull noted.

