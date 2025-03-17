in Contract Awards, News

L3Harris Wins $79M Navy IDIQ to Enhance Undersea Training

L3Harris Technologies has won a $79.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to enhance its Undersea Training and Test and Evaluation range.

The Department of Defense said Friday that L3Harris will handle operations, maintenance, repairs, logistics, modernization, cybersecurity and system upgrades for the range’s hardware and software. 

The competitively awarded contract has a five-year ordering period. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, the contracting authority, will obligate $31,000 from service cost center funds for the first task order.

Work will continue through March 2030, with 84 percent occurring in Florida and the rest in California, Hawaii, the Bahamas and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Past Contract Awards

In 2021, L3Harris received a $393 million contract to modernize systems for the second and third increments of the Undersea Warfare Training Range program after installing shore electronics and ocean sensors for the first increment. 

In 2022, the company secured a $46.6 million contract modification to produce, test and review two shallow-water training ranges in support of the second and third increments.

Written by Kacey Roberts

