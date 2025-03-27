Constellis Names Kurt Takahashi to Board of Directors

Kurt Takahashi, CEO of Netwatch Group with 30 years of experience in high-tech hardware, software and security services, has joined the board of directors at Constellis, a risk management and mission support provider.
Constellis CEO Terry Ryan, a Wash100 winner, said in a statement Wednesday, “Kurt’s ability to navigate complex industries, accelerate growth, and inspire high-performance teams makes him a great addition to our Board.”
He added, “His expertise and experience in security-related technologies will be instrumental as we advance our innovative technology offerings to address critical customer security needs.”
Takahashi’s Background
As Netwatch Group’s CEO since 2021, Takahashi has streamlined global operations, improved customer engagement and strengthened market positioning.
Previously, as CEO of Pelco, he spearheaded its acquisition by Motorola Solutions in 2020. His leadership experience also includes serving as president of AMAG Technology, vice president of global sales and marketing at Quantum Secure and holding a senior role at Tyco Integrated Security.