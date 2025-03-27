Constellis Names Kurt Takahashi to Board of Directors

Kurt Takahashi , CEO of Netwatch Group with 30 years of experience in high-tech hardware, software and security services, has joined the board of directors at Constellis , a risk management and mission support provider.

Constellis CEO Terry Ryan , a Wash100 winner, said in a statement Wednesday, “Kurt’s ability to navigate complex industries, accelerate growth, and inspire high-performance teams makes him a great addition to our Board.”

He added, “His expertise and experience in security-related technologies will be instrumental as we advance our innovative technology offerings to address critical customer security needs.”

Takahashi’s Background

As Netwatch Group’s CEO since 2021 , Takahashi has streamlined global operations, improved customer engagement and strengthened market positioning.