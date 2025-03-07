Keysight to Verify Army Unified Network Performance & Security

The U.S. Army selected Keysight to validate the service’s unified network program’s performance, resiliency and zero trust security during Cyber Quest ’25, or CQ25.

Keysight said Wednesday its CyPerf software will evaluate the network program’s security and performance, validate zero-trust architecture technologies and verify all network endpoints to support CQ25. The CyPerf capabilities will provide the program with network agility and increased interoperability.

Ensuring Network Security for Army Operations

According to Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager of network test and security solutions at Keysight, the collaboration will provide design and verification capabilities to monitor the Army’s unified network. “CyPerf empowers the U.S. Army to confidently navigate the complexities of zero trust architectures and their multi-domain operations, ensuring the network remains resilient, secure and mission-ready in any environment,” he added.

Advancing Army’s Multi-Domain Operations Concept

CQ25 evaluates and benchmarks new technologies to address gaps in cybersecurity, electronic warfare, intelligence and signal operations. The event helps advance multi-domain operations, or MDO, developed by the Army to synchronize operations across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace to achieve strategic and operational advantages over adversaries.

Using its unified network program, the Army aims to achieve MDO by 2028 and establish a resilient and secure network that supports operations across all domains. The program will deliver the technologies that U.S. forces require to operate effectively and securely in any environment.