Kevin Brady Appointed VP of Navy & Missile Defense Agency Business at Astrion

Kevin Brady , a 30-year industry veteran, announced on LinkedIn Saturday that he has been selected as the new vice president of the Navy and Missile Defense Agency business unit at Astrion .

The executive brings extensive experience in business development, strategic planning, contract negotiations, proposal pricing and management, capture management and project and operations management. He has a deep understanding of reliability engineering and systems engineering and integration, including systems analysis, modeling and simulation.

Kevin Brady Career Highlights

Brady previously served as VP and business development executive for the missile defense and Navy division. Before joining Astrion, he was with Axient for almost four years. He was the VP for growth and defense systems and executive director for growth before that.

The executive also worked at Millennium Engineering and Integration, a subsidiary of Axient, as director of business development for over three years. He held the same business development position at BAE Systems , Leidos subsidiary Dynetics Technical Solutions and CFD Research .

Brady briefly held a consultancy role at ARES Corporation and was the general manager for military programs at MEI Technologies. Prior to that, he was director of business development at SAIC from 1999 to 2004. In this role, he oversaw the growth of the company’s Houston operations. From 1994 to 1999, Brady worked as a senior reliability engineer at GHG.