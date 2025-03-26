Keri Gentilcore Joins ITC Federal as National Security VP

Digital services provider ITC Federal has appointed Keri Gentilcore as vice president of its national security account, bringing over two decades of experience supporting government agencies.

In her new role, Gentilcore will oversee the delivery of IT services to Department of Homeland Security components and related federal agencies, ITC said Tuesday. The new VP is expected to use her expertise in IT modernization, mission analytics, risk management and strategic planning to advance the company’s mission of securing the U.S. government’s critical operations.

Advancing Homeland Security Mission

Commenting on her appointment, Gentilcore noted she will work with the organization “to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and support the homeland security mission.”

ITC Federal CEO Greg Fitzgerald said Gentilcore is a welcome addition to the company’s leadership team. “She has a proven track record in the National Security market and offers forward-thinking, mission-oriented approaches that align perfectly with ITC’s strategic growth focus and commitment to delivering exceptional services to our Federal customers,” he added.

Keri Gentilcore’s Professional Background

According to her LinkedIn account, Gentilcore most recently served as senior customer success manager at NTT Data Services, where she provided mission expertise to support the DHS and its key components. She was also an account executive at Acuity and an associate director at Guidehouse. In both positions, Gentilcore focused on helping government customers achieve their national security objectives.

Gentilcore earned her master’s in business administration and international marketing from the American University and a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University.