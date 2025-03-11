KBR Books $85M Air Force Task Order to Produce Airfield Repair Kits

KBR has received a two-year, $85 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to procure, design and deliver training aids and airfield damage repair kits to Air Force locations worldwide.

Byron Bright , president of KBR Government Solutions U.S. and a six-time Wash100 winner, said in a statement Monday, “The AM-2 task award is an example of KBR’s Procurement as a Service capability, which allows our government customers to focus on their mission while ensuring successful sustainment operations.”

Running from February 2025 to February 2027, the task is vital to the Air Force’s strategic global positioning and demands specialized logistics and supply chain expertise to ensure compliance with strict data management and export regulations.