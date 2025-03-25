How AI & Tech Modernization Are Remaking the Government, According to Allocore’s Kathryn Kienast

Kathryn Kienast is a recognizable name in government contracting, having proved her public sector bona fides in executive roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers and EY. Her expertise lies in modernization initiatives that have produced demonstrable financial, technology and mission outcomes for federal agencies across the spectrum.

She came to Allocore midway through 2024, just a few months before it was rebranded from its former identity, Summit Technology Group. At Allocore, alongside CEO and Wash100 Award winner Bill Webner , Kienast is working to reimagine federal loan and grant processes via artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

We sat down with Kienast to get her perspective on the current emerging technology landscape and how it’s impacting and providing new opportunities for her government clients.

ExecutiveBiz: Which emerging technologies do you anticipate will have the greatest impact on our standing in the great power competition in the next few years? Where are you seeing opportunities for accelerated, meaningful tech growth for the U.S.?

Kathryn Kienast: Advanced AI-driven fraud detection and automation in federal programs will be critical in strengthening U.S. economic resilience and global competitiveness. As adversaries exploit cyber vulnerabilities and financial loopholes, modernizing government programs (particularly lending and grant programs) with real-time AI analysis and predictive risk modeling will protect taxpayer dollars and reinforce national economic security. The U.S. has a clear opportunity to lead in secure, scalable digital infrastructure that makes government operations faster, smarter and more resilient to external threats.

EBiz: Can you speak about the importance of software modernization and its role in the country’s efforts to sustain technological dominance?

Kienast: Legacy government technology systems create inefficiencies, increase fraud risk and slow down economic support programs (not to mention being difficult to use for citizens). Software modernization isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about national security and maintaining U.S. leadership in digital infrastructure. Modern, cloud-based platforms with automated fraud detection, AI-driven decision-making and seamless data integration can dramatically improve government operations while safeguarding public dollars. It is crucial we continue to upgrade outdated legacy technology to ensure the U.S. government can stay ahead of cyber threats, optimize financial oversight and build public trust in how taxpayer dollars are managed.

EBiz: Tell us about the current state of the artificial intelligence market. Where are you seeing new opportunities in AI, and where do you think the market is heading?

Kienast: AI adoption in government is accelerating, particularly in fraud prevention, process automation and risk assessment. There’s a growing shift toward explainable AI, also known as XAI—where agencies prioritize transparent, auditable AI models that enhance and support human decision-making without creating new risks. And we’re only just getting started. The future of AI in government lies in trustworthy automation—systems that balance speed, security, and fairness while ensuring compliance within evolving regulatory frameworks.

EBiz: What qualities define a trustworthy AI system and what are some steps companies can take to validate their AI systems?

Kienast: A trustworthy AI system is transparent, accountable and bias-resistant—especially in high-stakes, customer-facing programs like federal loan and grant programs. Ensuring the use of AI continues to support these tenants requires a focus on:

Explainability : AI decisions must be understandable and justifiable.

: AI decisions must be understandable and justifiable. Bias mitigation : Regular audits and a diversity of training datasets help reduce algorithmic bias and errors.

: Regular audits and a diversity of training datasets help reduce algorithmic bias and errors. Robust security : AI systems should be resistant to adversarial attacks and comply with federal security standards.

: AI systems should be resistant to adversarial attacks and comply with federal security standards. Continuous monitoring: AI should be regularly tested and refined to ensure fairness and accuracy over time.

By implementing rigorous validation and oversight protocols, we can ensure AI is used responsibly — enhancing efficiency and improving outcomes without compromising integrity or fairness.