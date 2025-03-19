DOD Is Embracing Commercial Solutions, Says Acting Navy CTO

Gone are the days when commercial off-the-shelf, or COTS, services were seen as lesser or risky options for defense systems operated by the U.S. Department of Defense. Through a litany of efforts over the last few years, DOD has made clear that it’s more comfortable with incorporating readily available private sector tech products into its plans and projects.

Only a couple of months into the new presidential administration, acting Department of the Navy Chief Technology Officer Justin Fanelli told ExecutiveBiz that speed and commercial services are of prime importance to how his service branch and the Pentagon broadly are thinking about acquisition.

“We want to go much faster and use commercial first,” Fanelli said. “These fit together and open the door for each other, if done well,” referencing the symbiotic relationship between bespoke tools customized for the department and COTS offerings.

What Commercial Partnership Enables

Fanelli believes that artificial intelligence has a great deal of potential, but that in order to properly implement it, DOD needs industry’s help.

“We have so much to learn, adopt and leverage from industry partners to get the outcomes from AI that our warfighters deserve,” Fanelli stated.

In this time of federal turbulence, the Navy needs partners that are equipped to handle all of the challenges and who can deliver the necessary results, according to the CTO.

“This is an era of rapid adaptation and the right partners are the ones who extend overmatch and expedite divestment,” he said.