Joshua Hicks Named Chenega Agile Real-Time Solutions VP

Chenega Agile Real-Time Solutions has appointed Joshua Hicks as vice president, bringing extensive experience in federal contracting within the intelligence community and the defense sector.

Announcing his new role in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, Hicks said he oversees CARS operations and its financial performance. He also leads the organization’s internal process improvement initiatives and its technology adoption efforts to drive automation, efficiencies and enhance business performance.

Joshua Hicks’ Career Highlights

Before joining CARS, the Hicks worked at NJVC for over 19 years and last served as VP of business services. His other roles within the organization include business operations director and manager.

The new VP earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University, focusing in finance and economics.

About CARS

Hicks is among the senior executives of an organization that provides integrated enterprise IT support to federal agencies across the United States. CARS supports U.S. government programs by delivering cost-efficient offerings to enterprise customers.