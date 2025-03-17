in Executive Moves, News

Jennifer Flynn Named Raytheon VP & CIO

Archintel Property
Jennifer Flynn Named Raytheon VP & CIO - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jennifer Flynn announced on LinkedIn Thursday that she has been selected as the new vice president and chief information officer at Raytheon, an RTX business.

Career at RTX

Flynn has been with RTX for only two years. She joined the company in 2023 and took on the role of chief technology officer at Raytheon. In 2024, she was named VP and CIO of government programs, a position she would hold until her latest appointment.

Previous Leadership Roles

Before becoming part of RTX, Flynn worked at GE for over two decades. Her various leadership roles there include chief product officer of digital products and CIO of military systems operations at the company’s aviation business. Prior to leaving GE, Flynn served as VP of separation management and infrastructure.

Flynn holds a degree in management information systems from Miami University.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Integral Federal's Wayne Wilkinson Accepts 2025 Wash100 Award - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Integral Federal’s Wayne Wilkinson Accepts 2025 Wash100 Award
Hitachi Vantara Federal's Mark Serway on Automation, AI-Driven Analytics - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Mark Serway on Automation, AI-Driven Analytics