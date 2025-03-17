Jennifer Flynn Named Raytheon VP & CIO

Jennifer Flynn announced on LinkedIn Thursday that she has been selected as the new vice president and chief information officer at Raytheon , an RTX business.

Career at RTX

Flynn has been with RTX for only two years. She joined the company in 2023 and took on the role of chief technology officer at Raytheon. In 2024, she was named VP and CIO of government programs, a position she would hold until her latest appointment.

Previous Leadership Roles

Before becoming part of RTX, Flynn worked at GE for over two decades. Her various leadership roles there include chief product officer of digital products and CIO of military systems operations at the company’s aviation business. Prior to leaving GE, Flynn served as VP of separation management and infrastructure.

Flynn holds a degree in management information systems from Miami University.