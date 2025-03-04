Intuitive Machines Appoints James Frelk as Senior VP of Data Services

Aerospace company Intuitive Machines has announced hiring James Frelk as senior vice president of data services, effective March 3.

Steve Altemus, president and CEO of Intuitive Machines, said in a press release Monday, “We are excited to welcome Jim to the team as we continue to build out our data transmission services pillar in order to become the premier enabler and provider of complex commercial, civil, and national security space operations.”

“In his new role, Jim’s experienced leadership will be critical in enhancing our data relay and derived product offerings, as well as expanding our partnerships and technology to encompass national security space requirements. Intuitive Machines is committed to establishing capabilities as a company that are strategic assets to both the U.S. government and the commercial sector, and we are so pleased that Jim has joined us to further these efforts,” added Altemus.

Frelk is a former deputy associate administrator for program analysis and evaluation at NASA and worked as Office of Space Commerce director at the Department of Commerce.

At the National Security Space Association Moorman Center for Space Studies, where he is vice chairman, Frelk provides strategic guidance and thought leadership for national security space initiatives and advises on space policy, defense and emerging technologies.