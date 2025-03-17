Integral Federal’s Wayne Wilkinson Accepts 2025 Wash100 Award

Wayne Wilkinson, president and CEO of Integral Federal, accepted the 2025 Wash100 Award from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson during a recent visit.

Wilkinson is a first-time recipient of the prestigious award annually given to the 100 most influential and impactful members of the government and government contracting industry.

“Wayne’s inspiring leadership has already made a significant impact in the GovCon space,” commented Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 award. “Under his guidance, Integral recently moved its headquarters to Northern Virginia, positioning the company at the heart of the action in one of the country’s most influential tech hubs. This strategic move, combined with their recent acquisition of Pragmatics, has set Integral up for continued growth and success.”

At the Helm of Integral Federal

With over two decades of financial and operational experience, Wilkinson joined Integral Federal in April 2021 as chief operating officer. A year later, he became the company’s CEO and has been instrumental in its initiatives and strategies.

Under his leadership, the firm relocated its headquarters from Rockville, Maryland, to McLean, Virginia, in May 2024. The move was intended to bring Integral Federal closer to its clients and take advantage of Fairfax County’s skilled workforce and community of industry leaders.

In November 2024, the company acquired IT capabilities provider Pragmatics and brought over personnel and their expertise in fields such as Agile and DevSecOps in the cloud.

Wilkinson said, “We’re excited to mark this milestone in Integral’s growth. Bringing Pragmatics expertise into our team enhances our capacity to deliver comprehensive high-quality services. We look forward to driving further innovation and continuing to exceed customer expectations.”