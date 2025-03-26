in News, Technology

Integral Federal Services Now in AWS Marketplace for Intel Sector

Amanda Windle
Integral Federal Services Now in AWS Marketplace for Intel Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Integral Federal now offers its services on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, making it easier for government agencies to access its expertise and services.

Enhancing Mission-Critical Operations

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Tuesday that it will provide data science, application lifecycle management and IT support to strengthen mission-critical operations.

Amanda Windle, chief growth officer at Integral Federal, said, “At Integral, we are committed to the delivery of mission-critical solutions at the speed of need, ensuring our customers have access to our expertise when and where it matters most.”

She added, “We are proud to be an early adopter, making our services available through the ICMP to further support national security.”

Since August 2024, Integral Federal has provided IT and application services on AWS Marketplace, offering hardware and software support, security measures and system updates.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Everfox, Palantir to Bolster Government Customers' C2 Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Everfox, Palantir to Bolster Government Customers’ C2 Capabilities
Viasat’s Data-at-Rest Encryption SSD Approved by NATO