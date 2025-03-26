Integral Federal Services Now in AWS Marketplace for Intel Sector

Integral Federal now offers its services on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community , making it easier for government agencies to access its expertise and services.

Enhancing Mission-Critical Operations

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Tuesday that it will provide data science, application lifecycle management and IT support to strengthen mission-critical operations.

Amanda Windle , chief growth officer at Integral Federal, said, “At Integral, we are committed to the delivery of mission-critical solutions at the speed of need, ensuring our customers have access to our expertise when and where it matters most.”

She added, “We are proud to be an early adopter, making our services available through the ICMP to further support national security.”