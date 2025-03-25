IBM Consulting’s Susan Wedge Accepts 2025 Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson personally presented the 2025 Wash100 Award to Susan Wedge, managing partner for the U.S. federal market at IBM Consulting, during a recent meeting.

Since 2014, the Wash100 Award has been celebrating the most significant and impactful executives in the government contracting sector. The winners of this elite award are recognized for their innovation, leadership, vision and accomplishments in the past year. These esteemed individuals are also the ones to watch for their future contributions to critical government missions and strong potential to continue shaping the GovCon landscape for years to come.

Advancing Responsible AI Use

This year marks Wedge’s second consecutive Wash100 win, recognizing her continuous efforts in promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

“Susan and IBM are embracing the future with their trailblazing work in AI,” said Garrettson. “Whether it’s AI-driven transformation or mission-critical IT modernization, Susan is pushing boundaries and helping federal agencies turn bold ideas into real-world solutions.”

The IBM Consulting executive has expressed support for a bipartisan bill that seeks to implement safeguards for the government to maximize AI’s potential while advancing accountability and transparency regarding its use.

Congratulations to Susan Wedge on her second Wash100 Award! Executive Mosaic is honored to feature her as part of the elite group of awardees.