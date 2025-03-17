Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Mark Serway on Automation, AI-Driven Analytics

Mark Serway, president and CEO of Hitachi Vantara Federal and a previous Wash100 awardee, said federal agencies should adopt technologies that rely on modern data management platforms to reduce costs while ensuring the delivery of public services amid the budgetary pressure from the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

In an article published Thursday in FedTech Magazine, Serway discussed how automation, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and advanced analytics could modernize government operations as federal IT leaders work to balance reducing expenses and maintaining high-quality public services.

Transforming Government Operations With Automation

Serway noted that automation could help agencies streamline data entry, case management, compliance reporting and other repetitive processes.

In this piece, the chief executive explained how artificial intelligence-driven tools, robotic process automation and cloud-based automation technologies could help agencies accelerate workflows and improve interagency collaboration. He also cited how AI chatbots and virtual assistants enable human agents to focus on more complex tasks while delivering 24/7 customer support.

Serway called on agencies to safeguard sensitive data by prioritizing cybersecurity.

“Increased automation expands the attack surface, and ensuring security at every stage of implementation is critical to balancing innovation with risk management in a digital-first environment,” he stated.

AI-Driven Analytics

The Hitachi Vantara Federal executive urged agencies to implement a phased approach to IT modernization by initially focusing on labor-intensive tasks, “prioritizing high-impact, low-cost solutions” and making AI-driven analytics part of the approach.

“AI-driven analytics further support this effort by optimizing resource allocation and spending, ensuring agencies maximize their investments. Instead of costly system overhauls, agencies can upgrade and integrate existing IT infrastructure, reducing expenses while still improving functionality,” Serway wrote.

He said agencies should work with industry vendors and leverage managed services to gain access to advanced technologies and outsource key IT functions.

