HII Secures Army Contract to Develop High-Energy Laser

HII has received a contract to develop an open architecture high-energy laser, or HEL, weapon system for the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.

HII said Monday its Mission Technologies division will build and test a HEL prototype to acquire, track and destroy unmanned aircraft systems used in multi-domain operations. The system is expected to be capable of fixed-site defense and integration into Army vehicles.

Affordable Counter-UAS Technology

According to Grant Hagen, president of HII Mission Technologies’ warfare systems group, the contract will deliver an interoperable and scalable system to meet the Army’s force protection requirements and support U.S. strategic objectives. “We look forward to collaborating with the RCCTO on this important effort that will protect the warfighter with an affordable counter-UAS solution,” he added.

The agreement also requires HII to supply the data that will help advance the Army’s vision of achieving interoperability, affordability, scalability, supply chain resilience and innovation for the upcoming weapon system, which will enable the service to interchange subsystems and software as it evolves to meet national security demands.

Operational Suitability Assessment

HII noted that the HEL prototype system will undergo field testing to assess its safety and operational suitability. After the system completes the necessary tests, it will transition into low-rate initial production under the Army’s Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space.