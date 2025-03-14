HII Mission Technologies to Sustain F-16 Pilot Training Tech Under $182M Air Force Contract

HII Mission Technologies has secured a contract valued at approximately $182 million to support the maintenance of F-16 pilot training devices and contribute to warfighter readiness. The company said in a press release posted Thursday that it will work with subcontractor Trident Military Systems on the effort.

Contract Details

HII Mission Technologies received a five-year task order wherein the company will provide logistics and engineering services to the U.S. Air Force’s Mission Tactics Trainer Training System Support Center, which is responsible for sustaining the F-16 aircraft simulator systems.

According to John Scorsone, director for modeling training and simulation at HII Mission Technologies, his company will use the F-15 pilot training Distributed Mission Operations, or DMO, test tools to sustain the F-16 aircraft simulator systems.

“We intend to use our expansive set of DMO test tools recently made available to Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Advanced Training Capabilities Program office, which includes our ongoing efforts to achieve full operational capability of Joint Simulation Environment at the Joint Test and Training Center Nellis,” the official shared.

“Ensuring U.S. Air Force operators have world-class training devices that support training of U.S. Air National Guard fighter pilots is essential to a combat-ready force — a critical component of our national security,” added Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group.

Work will primarily be performed in Mesa, Arizona.

The F-16 aircraft simulator system is used to train fighter pilots for the U.S. Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command and the U.S. Navy.