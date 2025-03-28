HawkEye 360 Joins Space Force Effort to Enhance Space Domain Awareness

HawkEye 360 has announced its participation in the U.S. Space Force’s Commercial Integration Cell, or CIC, a public-private collaborative effort aiming to enhance space situational awareness.

HawkEye 360 said Thursday that it will contribute to the CIC by supporting mission-critical areas, such as detecting radio frequency interference and intelligence threats. The partnership underscores the company’s commitment to advancing the USSF mission by providing operational support services.

Enhancing Situational Awareness

Through the CIC, the company will deliver “RF data and analytics that enhance situational awareness and support informed decision-making,” according to HawkEye 360 Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Zeitouni. “As commercial and government entities collaborate to advance the Space Force’s mission, we are honored to contribute our capabilities to this historic endeavor,” he added.

Enabling Rapid Responses to Space Events

The CIC operates under the Combined Space Operations Center and facilitates the sharing of information between U.S. Space Command and commercial partners. Their synchronized efforts enable rapid responses to space events, bolstering the resilience of U.S. government satellite operations. The inclusion of new participants in the partnership expanded its mission areas, which now include satellite communications, imagery, space domain awareness, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.