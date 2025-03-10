Google Public Sector’s Troy Bertram Accepts 2025 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson recently visited Troy Bertram, executive managing director of the partner ecosystem at Google Public Sector, to present him with his Wash100 Award.

Founded in 2014 by Garrettson, the Wash100 Award is an accolade given out annually to honor the 100 most influential and impactful members of the government and government contracting industry. 2025 marks the first time Bertram has been given the award.

“Troy is making a big impression at Google Public Sector. From teaming up with Accenture Federal Services to fast-track AI adoption to working with TDI on strengthening cybersecurity for the DOD, he’s helping shape the future of federal tech. It’s great to see him land his first Wash100 placement—the year ahead promises to be one to remember for Troy and Google,” Garrettson had said regarding Bertram’s win.

Bertram’s work in Google Public Sector has been critical to the company’s successes in building strong industry partnerships, stimulating innovation and ensuring that government agencies have access to advanced technologies. Executive Mosaic is honored to include Bertram in the elite class of 2025 Wash100 Award winners.