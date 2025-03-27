General Dynamics Units Form Partnership on Battlefield Software

Three General Dynamics business units are collaborating on advanced software for battlefield applications to ensure that each of their product portfolios remain apace with technology advances. General Dynamics Land Systems, which initiated the partnerships, also engaged three other firms in the effort, according to a company statement released Wednesday.

Under the GDLS initiative, the company will explore potential syntheses of its product offerings with the mission-critical technologies of General Dynamics Mission Systems and General Dynamics Information Technology. The two General Dynamics units provide various defense and intelligence platforms, including hardware and software for artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital engineering.

Strengthening Warfighters’ Backbone

Ben Gianni, GDIT’s senior vice president and chief technology officer, conveyed excitement in the partnerships of the General Dynamics businesses to develop innovations enhancing U.S. “warfighters’ decision making, operational efficiency and combat readiness.” He commented: “Advanced software has become the backbone of modern battlespace.”

GDIT’s product offerings include Coral Software Factory Digital Accelerator, featuring an AI-powered DevSecOps platform provided through a two-year collaboration with GitLab. GDIT also has a partnership with Amazon Web Services to provide cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity services to government customers.

Multidomain Products and Services

Dave Paddock, GDLS president, shared Gianni’s view, noting that battlefield outcome now increasingly depends on who holds the more powerful software. “By partnering with these best-in-class innovators, we are cementing our position as a multidomain solutions provider for the U.S. Army and our global customers,” Paddock said.

Scott Hall, GDLS chief technology officer, also pointed out that the parties in the company’s partnerships operate not only at the leadership pole of defense. “Working together, our (partner) companies create a dynamic ecosystem for innovation across digital engineering, modular open system architecture and beyond,” Hall noted.

Applied Intuition, one of the three non-General Dynamics outfit in the GDLS partnerships is bringing into the collaboration its commercial experience in autonomous and software-based vehicles. Another partner, Palantir Technologies is fielding its knowhow in data fusion and data user experience to the collaboration. Strategic Technology Consulting, an Arcfield company, completes the GDLS partners’ lineup, coming in with its capabilities in model-based systems engineering.