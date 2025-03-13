GE Aerospace to Invest $1B to Enhance US Manufacturing

GE Aerospace announced plans to invest nearly $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing and suppliers in 2025, which should further strengthen manufacturing and increase the utilization of innovative new parts and materials required for the future of flight.

In a press release Wednesday, H. Lawrence Culp Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace, said, “Investing in manufacturing and innovation is more critical than ever for the future of our industry and the communities where we operate. We are committed to helping our customers modernize and expand their fleets while scaling technologies that will truly define the future of flight. Together, this will keep the United States at the forefront of aerospace leadership.”

GE Aerospace’s new investment is nearly double the size of its funding commitment in 2024. The funds will help increase engine safety, quality and delivery, benefitting over two dozen communities across 16 states.

GE Aerospace will invest over $500 million to grow capacity and expand, especially in sites that support the production and assembly of the narrowbody CFM Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion engine. The allocation to scale the production of innovative parts made from new materials and advanced manufacturing processes is over $100 million. Another $100 million will go to the external supplier base. It should ensure that suppliers will use the newest tools to produce parts, reduce defects and overcome supply chain constraints.

The remaining funds will be deployed based on need.