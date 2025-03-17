New Pact Expands GDIT-AWS Partnership on Emerging Technologies

General Dynamics Information Technology and Amazon Web Services have entered into a new partnership on providing cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity services to government customers. In a statement issued Friday, Ben Gianni, GDIT’s senior vice president and chief technology officer, called the agreement “a new, exciting phase” in the companies’ collaboration, with national security priorities rapidly evolving.

“GDIT and AWS share a common vision of how to harness advanced technologies to drive innovation, efficiency and mission impact,” Gianni remarked.

Robust 10-Year Foundation

The new AWS cooperation with GDIT is founded on the latter’s standing as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner for more than 10 years. The company established the partnership in 2023 as part of its technology investment strategy that culminated on the inaugural year of GDIT’s Digital Accelerator product portfolio generating over $2 billion contracts.

Under their new partnership, GDIT will harness its research and development facilities for AWS collaboration on quantum computing and other emerging technologies.

The companies’ joint efforts will focus on close customer coordination in pinpointing new technologies for rapid development and deployment in various government missions, such as boosting defense agencies’ cybersecurity and advancing real-time intelligence and healthcare outcomes.

Support AWS Cloud Services

David Appel, vice president of U.S. federal at AWS, noted that the new agreement will provide federal agencies with the company’s advanced cloud services, such as the generative AI platforms with Amazon Bedrock, NOVA and Q.

“Together, our companies continue to drive secure, scalable and cost-effective solutions in defense, intelligence and citizen services that enhance American AI leadership at home and abroad,” said the AWS executive.

In addition to AWS, GDIT entered into a two-year partnership agreement with GitLab in September to boost software security and deployment, as government agencies modernize and move to the cloud. The collaboration calls for GDIT integration of GitLab’s AI-powered DevSecOps platform into its Coral Software Factory Digital Accelerator service to enhance automation and security in application development.