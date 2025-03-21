GAI, Telos to Boost Air Force Academy Wi-Fi

Telos and Government Acquisitions Inc. have been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force to bolster the Wi-Fi network of the U.S. Air Force Academy , or USAFA.

USAFA Wi-Fi Expansion Contract Details

The cyber, cloud and enterprise security services provider said Thursday the two companies will collaborate to enhance and expand the military academy’s Wi-Fi system in line with efforts to modernize campus connectivity and boost mission-critical digital capabilities.

The contract, part of the third phase of the USAFA Wi-Fi network expansion program, covers the distribution of bandwidth from MissionNet to end users in six areas within the USAFA campus to strengthen academic and operational connectivity.

Telos was previously awarded contracts for the first two phases of the program, which it completed from 2020 to 2023. The company served as both a subcontractor and prime contractor for the projects.