Four Inc. & Accrete Bring Argus AI Agent to Public Sector

Accrete AI Government has partnered with Four Inc. to bring the former’s analytical artificial intelligence agent for anomaly detection to the public sector.

Four Inc. said Wednesday it will serve as a public sector aggregator and provide federal agencies access to Accrete’s Argus AI platform. The AI Knowledge Engine platform-powered Argus is now offered through Four Inc.’s channel partners and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and OMNIA Partners.

Accrete’s Bill Wall on Partnership With Four Inc.

“Accrete is committed to providing effective custom solutions to government customers that produce relevant insights for their mission. This partnership with Four Inc. offers another avenue for government agencies to access Argus solutions,” said Bill Wall , CEO at Accrete AI Government.

What Is Argus?

Argus is an expert AI agent designed to integrate the domain knowledge and expertise of intelligence analysts and utilize them to evaluate vast amounts of open source and government data. It anonymously creates knowledge graphs, connecting complex information silos exposing concealed links between seemingly unrelated entities.

The AI agent identifies vulnerabilities related to foreign ownership, control and influence, or FOCI, and supply chain. It then generates intelligence reports with sources cited and reasons how and why the AI arrived at its findings. In addition, Argus enables users to monitor and mitigate vulnerabilities.

The Department of Defense and other organizations use Argus to assess large amounts of cross-platform, multimodal social media data in real time.