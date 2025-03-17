Four Companies Receive Contracts to Build UAS Prototypes for Project Artemis

The Defense Innovation Unit has awarded four companies contracts to build long-range and one-way unmanned aerial system prototypes for evaluation under the Artemis project.

The effort aims to produce loitering munitions that can operate in an electromagnetic contested environment, DIU said Friday. The chosen vendors are expected to deliver the prototypes at a specified price point to ensure mass deployment.

Providing Innovative Capabilities to Warfighters

According to Trent Emeneker, DIU’s program manager for the project, Artemis aligns with Congress’ vision of supplying innovative capabilities to U.S. warfighters “at speed and scale.”

“We are excited about the non-traditional companies who are providing low-cost, adaptable, long-range, UAS platforms with the potential to maximize operational flexibility for the joint force,” he said.

DIU identified the selected contractors as Swan, Dragon, AeroVironment and Auterion. AeroVironment highlighted its role on the project, saying it will participate in testing and integration efforts by deploying software-defined autonomous attack UAS to help demonstrate prototype success by May.

Envisioned Artemis Capabilities

The DIU’s vision of completed Artemis capabilities will be embodied in UAS platforms that operate at ranges up to 300 km. The systems are expected to launch rapidly, navigate at low altitudes, carry various payloads, accommodate quick upgrades and function in disrupted battlefield scenarios.