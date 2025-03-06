For Fedstack EVP, Workforce Development Key to Government Digital Transformation

To maximize the benefits of digital transformation, government agencies must develop their workforce with an emphasis on upskilling and reskilling as well as cross-sector collaboration, according to Chris Coligado, executive vice president at technology services firm Fedstack.

Need for Workforce Development

Coligado said in a column published Wednesday on HR News that digital transformation in government involves not only acquiring new systems but also having people who know how to apply emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to meet mission needs.

Using AI to Develop Training Programs

The Fedstack executive noted, however, that many agencies continue to use training models that have failed to keep up with technologies like AI, the cloud or cybersecurity. Coligado underscored the need for continuous learning and recommended using AI to develop personalized training to address gaps in skills.

Partnering With the Private Sector

Coligado also proposed that agencies partner with the private sector, whose experts in emerging technologies can help inform training programs and workforce development strategies.

“Those that invest in AI-driven training and skills development now will build a workforce that’s ready for what’s next,” Fedstack’s EVP said.