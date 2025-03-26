Everfox, Palantir to Bolster Government Customers’ C2 Capabilities

Everfox and Palantir Technologies are collaborating to provide government customers with cross-domain technologies that enhance their joint command and control capabilities.

The strategic partnership aims to serve clients with complex network and operational environment requirements, Everfox said Wednesday. It will combine Everfox’s tech expertise with Palantir’s artificial intelligence capabilities to support warfighters’ mission of processing real-time intelligence from multiple sensors and platforms.

Delivering Secure Cross-Domain Technology

The project will deliver innovative and secure cross-domain technology offerings to customers, according to Everfox CEO Sean Berg. “Joint command and control are crucial for the U.S. to keep pace with the volume and complexity of data in modern warfare,” he explained.

“Our combined efforts will provide our customers with transformative operational efficiency, ensuring they remain at the forefront of technological advancements in defense,” said Palantir USG President Akash Jain, a 2023 Wash100 Award winner.

Automated Software Infrastructure

Under the collaborative effort, Everfox will also offer an automated software infrastructure through Palantir’s Mission Manager, allowing customers to operate, manage and maintain their commercial, open source and government software baselines across classified networks. By unifying their technology expertise, the partner companies intend to equip U.S. warfighters with the needed tools to gain a strategic battlefield advantage.