Everfox, GDIT Collaborating to Identify Potential Insider Threats

Cybersecurity expert Everfox is working with General Dynamics Information Technology to provide advanced tools that employ linguistic analysis and scalable algorithms to address insider threats.

The partnership will deliver innovative offerings designed to operationalize the Critical Pathway to Insider Risk framework, Everfox said Tuesday. The capabilities will help identify alarming behaviors among employees and allow organizations to detect early signs of dissatisfaction, which is a sign of potential insider threats.

Understanding Risk Indicators

Everfox CEO Sean Berg noted the collaborative effort will enable organizations to better understand risk indicators and provide “analyst operations, artificial intelligence research, user activity monitoring and analytics expertise to proactively identify risky behavior and protect critical data before an incident occurs.”

The partnership developed a technology to protect the country’s critical information, added Jim Cemelli, vice president of reconnaissance programs at GDIT. “I am proud of what GDIT and Everfox have produced by leveraging each company’s expertise while keeping the customer’s critical mission in mind,” he stressed.

When implemented, the technology will analyze employees’ activities while maintaining their privacy, enabling employers to mitigate risks.