Eric Hill Named VP of Investor Relations at Boeing

Eric Hill will become Boeing ‘s vice president of investor relations on May 5, transitioning from his role as VP and CFO of mobility, surveillance and bombers.

He succeeds Matt Welch, who has been promoted to VP and CFO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and will lead investor relations to ensure clear and timely communication on Boeing’s market position and performance, the company said Thursday.

Brian West , chief financial officer of Boeing, commented, “Eric’s experience across our defense and commercial business, and his time in investment banking will serve him well as he guides our interactions with shareholders and financial analysts.”

Career Background

Hill joined Boeing in 2016 as a corporate development senior manager, later becoming corporate development director in 2018. Between 2019 and 2024, he held finance leadership roles in Boeing’s airplane programs before stepping into his current position.

Before Boeing, Hill worked at Houlihan Lokey as an analyst and associate.