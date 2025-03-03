Core4ce Appoints Navy Vet Doug Small to Advisory Board

Core4ce, a federal contractor for data and cybersecurity services, has appointed Doug Small, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, to its board of advisers. He brings to the Arlington, Virginia-based company over 30 years of military experience, including as leader of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, Core4ce said Thursday.

Project Overmatch Past Lead Role

Small also led Project Overmatch, the Navy program to digitally connect its fleet with the Joint Force under the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative. In his early Navy assignments, he served as program executive officer of integrated warfare systems, in which capacity his tasks included developing and maintaining surface navy combat and weapon systems.

Working in Navy operations gave him a firsthand appreciation of the “vital need for protected access to essential data sources” and the tools and capabilities required, Small said. “Core4ce’s data-minded approach to cybersecurity and digital modernization helps tackle many of the challenges defense agencies face today while laying the groundwork for future R&D to advance innovation and the use of artificial intelligence in modern warfare,” he noted.

Consultancy Service Company Head

Small is the current president of the San Diego, California-based DWS Strategies offering consulting and advisory services to national security and defense technology companies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mike Morehouse, Core4ce CEO, viewed Small’s appointment as adding “immense value” to the company, given his knowledge in naval technology operations. “His expertise will play an important role in the work we do to support the CJADC2 warfighting approach and deliver innovative solutions that protect and enhance the DOD’s mission-critical operations,” remarked the company head.

Small’s appointment follows Core4ce’s 2024 board of advisers addition of TJ White, a retired Navy vice admiral, and Neill Tipton, former special adviser to the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.