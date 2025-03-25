Derek Green Named SAIC VP of Execution Excellence

Derek Green shared on LinkedIn Monday that he has been appointed vice president of execution excellence at SAIC .

The executive will lead the development and implementation of the company’s enterprise transition framework, tools and templates for a seamless phase-in and phase-out process. Green is also tasked with creating a space for collaboration enabling various teams to work together and share experiences to enhance program transitions within the company. Furthermore, he will oversee the development of an adaptable process for managing program transitions, ensuring seamless connection between pre-award and post-award stages.

Professional Background

Green has been with SAIC for almost 24 years. He will transition to his new role after serving as VP of business development excellence for almost a year. In his most recent role, Green led the enterprise-wide business development governance framework, including processes, tools and technology. He also oversaw SAIC’s IT strategy while developing training programs for personnel to be educated on the pre-award lifecycle.

Prior to that, Green served as VP of solutions architecture for nearly five years, solutions architect for nine years and engineering manager for over eight years.

Before joining SAIC, Green served in the U.S. Air Force.