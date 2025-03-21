Defense Unicorns Unveils New Software Delivery Platform

Tech startup Defense Unicorns has introduced Unicorn Delivery Service, or UDS, Tactical Edge, which simplifies software delivery for critical Department of Defense systems.

UDS Tactical Edge facilitates the deployment and installation of mission software on weapons systems with a press of a button, Defense Unicorns said Wednesday. The secure and compliant platform works in degraded, denied and airgap environments.

Providing Warfighting Advantage

UDS Tactical Edge provides defense customers with the ability to update their weapons systems on demand and in minutes, according to Defense Unicorns CEO Rob Slaughter. “The nation with the ability to update their software the fastest has a significant warfighting advantage,” he stressed.

System Software Update Without Misson Downtime

The platform, an extension of Defense Unicorns’ original software built to serve defense systems, will enable customers to update their software baselines regularly without any mission downtime. It makes the deployment of important software patches to tactical edge systems as simple as installing an application on a mobile phone.

Defense Unicorns designed UDS Tactical Edge to meet the unique requirements of DOD military branches operating their mission system on multiple domains, including land, sea, space and cyberspace.