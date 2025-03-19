David Carroll Appointed to Vice President Role at GDIT

David Carroll has joined General Dynamics Information Technology as vice president of cyber capability, engineering and strategy, bringing over three decades of experience in government and the private sector.

Announcing his new role in a LinkedIn post, Carroll vowed to “bring excellence to the mission.” The new VP is expected to leverage his expertise in regulatory standards and cybersecurity to provide government customers with mission-critical cyber capabilities.

Safeguarding US Critical Infrastructure

Commenting on the company’s new executive addition, Aaron Bedrowsky, senior vice president of intelligence and homeland security at GDIT, said he will work closely with Carroll to support customers’ efforts to protect U.S. critical infrastructure and against emerging threats. “His experience across government and academia, and his dedication to improving resilience through innovation make him an ideal addition to our team,” he added.

David Carroll’s Professional Background

Before joining GDIT, Carroll served as an information warfare officer at the U.S. Navy Reserve, where he led cyber mission teams in offensive and defensive operations for the U.S. Tenth Fleet. He was also an associate director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a technical program leader at Google, a principal program manager at Microsoft, a chief information security architect at the Department of Homeland Security and a principal cybersecurity scientist at MITRE.

An eight-year Air Force veteran, Carroll completed his post-graduate program in artificial intelligence at Texas McCombs School of Business and earned a master’s in cybersecurity and homeland security management and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and technology management from the University of Maryland.