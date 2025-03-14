Databricks Partners With Palantir to Secure AI Workflows

Databricks, a data, analytics and artificial intelligence company, is integrating its data intelligence platform with the AI ontology system of Palantir Technologies under a strategic partnership between the two companies. The product tie-up is designed to provide customers with an open and scalable data structure for the scalable use of GenAI, machine learning and data warehousing, Databricks said.

The company added that the partnership is geared to deliver secure, real-time automated workflows with its Unity Catalog combining with Palantir’s multimodal security system through Delta Sharing. The autonomous workflows and joint engineering resulting from the partnership lowers technical barriers and operational costs, Databricks also noted.

Prior Integration Initiatives at Customers’ End

Even before the product partnership, Databricks and Palantir customers are already integrating independently the companies’ technologies for optimized performance and avoiding redundant costs, according to Rory Patterson, board chairman of Databricks Federal. “Over the past four months, we have been working with joint customers who have been amazed at how our two technologies seamlessly integrate into a unified, open, and scalable data architecture through the combination of Unity Catalog through Delta Sharing with the Palantir system,” said Patterson.

“Palantir and Databricks are aligned to deliver on our customers’ mission-critical objectives, and this partnership has already proven to accelerate those outcomes,” concurred Ted Mabrey, global head of commercial at Palantir.

