Darktrace Cybersecurity Platform Gains FedRAMP High ATO

Darktrace Federal has received high authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity tool for government customers’ information and operational technologies, including e-mail.

Bolstering federal government cybersecurity has grown “more urgent,” with the increased use of AI in cyberattacks, said Marcus Fowler, Darktrace Federal CEO in the company’s Thursday announcement of the FedRAMP certification.

“Achieving our FedRAMP High ATO enables federal government customers access to Darktrace’s AI-driven IT, OT and email security solutions designed to stop the most advanced near-peer adversaries, establish behavioral zero trust and intelligently augment human security teams to ensure mission resilience across the federal government and critical infrastructure,” the Darktrace Federal head added.

Defense Industrial Market Potential

In a LinkedIn post , Fowler remarked that there is “more to come” for the company’s Cyber AI platform and that the defense industrial base remains in the company’s mind.

The company’s cybersecurity platform is composed of Cyber AI Mission Defense and Cyber AI Email Protection. Its capabilities are drawn from a self-learning AI designed to check and manage operational behaviors within specific ecosystems and automatically defend the customers’ environment, operations and organization.

How the Platform Works

According to Darktrace Federal, its Cyber AI platform creates an adaptive understanding of its users, including their devices, peer groups, network segments and e-mail activities. The capability enables the defense of federal agencies’ digital ecosystems against various threats and risks, such as nation–state cyberattacks, insider threats, phishing and more.

The Arlington, Virginia-based Darktrace launched its U.S. federal division in March 2022 to support defense, intelligence, federal civilian agencies and critical infrastructures strengthen their defenses against cyberattacks through self-learning AI tools.